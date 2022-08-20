BLACKPINK soars over music charts with Pink Venom; Neymar gives a shoutout to the song

BLACKPINK released their highly anticipated group song ‘Pink Venom’ on August 19. Not only did it have a ferocious energy laced with the signature BLACKPINK sound and the vivacious style, it was everything the BLINKs wanted and more. A pre-release track from their upcoming second full length album ‘Born Pink’, the song soon took over music charts worldwide.

‘Pink Venom’ managed to reach the number 1 spot on iTunes charts all around the world, doing so in at least 69 regions by 9 am KST on August 20 including some of the biggest music markets of the USA and the UK. Fans noted that in the first 24 hours of the release, which was by 1 pm KST, the song had reached No.1 spot on iTunes in 73 regions.

In its homeland, ‘Pink Venom’ grabbed the top spot on Genie and Bugs music charts soon after its release. It was also reported that the track garnered BLACKPINK the most unique listeners on MelOn of any K-pop girl group in the history of the chart. It also went No.1 on the Melon Top 100 chart. At the time of the writing of this article, the music video for the song had reached 103 million views in just over 32 hours of its release and was steadily gathering thousands of views each minute.

Along with these achievements, BLACKPINK fans also had another opportunity to celebrate as footballer Neymar tweeted about the release of ‘Born Pink’. He wrote ‘Gostei dessa’ which means ‘I like it’ in Portuguese and tagged BLACKPINK as well as hashtagged the song name. His tweet also included a direct link to the music video for ‘Pink Venom’.

