BLACKPINK stuns in ‘Shut Down’ D-1 poster for ‘Born Pink’ comeback

Dressed to fit the concept of their album, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa can be seen decked out in pink from head to toe. Each with their unique style, they come together to create the perfect bunch, set to upend the world with their ‘ Shut Down ’. Check out the poster below.

BLACKPINK ’s comeback is just a day away and we cannot keep calm! Similarly, the girl group seems to be gearing up for a superhit release as they shared the D-1 poster for the release of their upcoming second album ‘ Born Pink ’.

The first thing that stands out are the unique hairstyles for the members. Lisa’s two-tone is sure to be a trend soon as her signature bangs seem to be grabbing all the attention. Similarly, Jennie in her long braids frame her face really well, while the outfit is an apt nod to the fashionista in her. Jisoo’s ruffles and hoop earrings with a middle part is a fresh look on her while Rosé looks like a doll in action on the poster.

In the music video teaser, we were presented with names of songs released by the group and the members individually over the last many years and sound inspired from classical music. A larger-than-ever production has been set for the ‘Shut Down’ MV that will drop along with the album on September 16.

A track-list of 8 songs along with the pre-release one ‘Pink Venom’, and previously revealed ‘Ready For Love’ has been shared with the fans who are excited for new BLACKPINK music.

