BLACKPINK, SUGA,TXT, SEVENTEEN make it to Top 50 Worldwide Tour Sales Ranking; Netizens react

With the lifting of COVID restrictions, K-pop artists are now able to embark on worldwide tours, connecting with their fans in person and delivering awe-inspiring performances. Their music has transcended boundaries of language, culture, and geography, captivating a diverse audience from all corners of the world.

K-pop artists in the Top 50 Worldwide Tour Sales Ranking

In this illustrious list, four K-pop artists have secured positions within the Top 50. These talented artists include BLACKPINK, SUGA, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and SEVENTEEN. SUGA embarked on his inaugural solo world tour and claimed the 24th spot on the highest-earning tours this year, with an average ticket price of USD 218.31 and an average gross income of USD 2.96 million. Following closely, SEVENTEEN secured the 30th place, selling tickets at an average price of USD 89.33 and amassing an average gross income of USD 3.54 million per concert.

TOMORROW X TOGETHERV achieved the 34th position with their average ticket price at USD 118.31, generating an average gross income of USD 1.39 million per concert. Finally, BLACKPINK claimed the 39th spot, with an average ticket price of USD 165.81 and an impressive average gross income of USD 7.12 million per concert. The survey encompassed shows worldwide from November 17, 2022, to May 17, 2023.

Netizens react to this remarkable feat

Korean netizens expressed their admiration for these rankings, with comments such as, ‘BTS is raking in massive earnings through their solo tours,’ ‘SUGA's ranking is remarkable considering his Asia leg of the world tour has yet to be added,’ ‘SUGA's success in the K-pop scene is unparalleled, even without considering his Asia tour,’ ‘TXT deserves applause for making it to the list as well,’ ‘SUGA's individual achievements are simply mind-blowing,’ ‘I'm eager to witness a TXT concert,’ ‘It would have been intriguing to see where BTS would rank if they embarked on a full world tour as a group,' 'BTS is truly phenomenal and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat