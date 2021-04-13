BLACKPINK surpasses 60 million YouTube subscribers making them the first ever Korea based channel to do so

K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK has officially surpassed 60million subscribers on YouTube.

According to YG Entertainment, the number of subscribers to BLACKPINK's YouTube channel exceeded 60 million on April 13 at 6 am KST. It is a great record five years after debut and the first and highest number in all of South Korea-based YouTube channels. Black Pink had already surpassed pop star Ariana Grande in July last year to become the female artists with the largest number of YouTube subscribers. In the next three months, Eminem, Ed Sheeran and Marshmallow were sequentially outrun, leaving only Justin Bieber (62 million) ahead of them.

The gap between Justin Bieber and them which was 9 million at the time has now been narrowed down to just 2 million. In particular, compared to him, who debuted in 2009 and stepped on the 60 million mark in 11 years, the speed of BLACKPINK's YouTube subscriber growth is overwhelming.

Every time BLACKPINK released a new song, it attracted millions of new YouTube subscribers. Their high-quality music videos and performance videos are gaining great popularity. The total cumulative views of BLACKPINK content posted on YouTube so far has exceeded 17 billion. This was supported by the music video of DDU-DU DDU-DU, which exceeded 1.5 billion views, and 26 other videos which crossed the billion-view mark.

It should not be forgotten that YouTube is the leading player in the global music market. This is because the number of YouTube subscribers is not a simple curiosity or one-time viewing of the content, but a sign of the constant interest and expectation of loyal fans. Through this, music video views and sound source streaming, which naturally exert influence, various major global charts such as the US Billboard are affected.

The presence of each BLACKPINK member is also growing. With her recent solo debut, Rosé ranked first on the global Billboard chart, as well as the top 51 iTunes tracks charts worldwide. She also broke YouTube records with her debut solo single, On The Ground. The MV currently holds the title for the most YouTube views in 24 hours by a solo K-Pop artist with 41.6 million views, beating Psy’s 2012 hit Gangnam Style with 36 million views.

