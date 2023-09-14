BLACKPINK surpasses Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber to become first music artist with 33 billion views

BLACKPINK has created history yet again with their infectious music and amazing talents. The K-pop sensation has become the first music artist ever to make a remarkable achievement in the history of YouTube. The quartet has become the most-viewed channel by musical artists to cross 33 billion views.

BLACKPINK's YouTube channel surpassed 33 billion views

The girl group which has taken over the world with their record-breaking songs has now achieved another milestone. BLACKPINK surpassed renowned artists like Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Shakira, and many more with their views on YouTube. They have crossed 33 billion views across their videos on their YouTube channel, making them the first ever musical artist to reach this position. The BORN PINK singers are the only K-pop act to be named in the Top 10, displaying how much their content is loved by fans across the globe.

Other achievements by BLACKPINK on YouTube

Dominating the YouTube scene, they are also the first musical artists to have over 90 million subscribers. Their YouTube channel was launched in the year 2016 and this feat was achieved in seven years and one month. Five videos including one dance practice video and four music videos by the group have over 1.3 billion streams on YouTube with As If It's Your Last being their latest video to achieve this milestone. DDU-DU DDU-DU has a long history of impact on the fans as it has been one of the most enjoyed songs among the listeners of K-pop music. This groundbreaking song, surpassed over 2 billion streams on the platform making BLACKPINK the first female K-pop artist, the second act after PSY, and the first K-pop group to get hold of these titles.

The group's effect on fans is so huge that they have not only garnered attention on music videos and practice videos but also live performances of the song which does not have an official music video. Pretty Savage is also one of the most iconic tunes used by users of TikTok, Instagram, and more. The song was released in 2021 on their first album as a B-side track. The live performance video of Pretty Savage on SBS' Inkigayo music show has received over 300 million streams and counting, making it the most-watched music stage by a K-pop artist.

