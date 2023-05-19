BLACKPINK surpasses Fifth Harmony to emerge as girl group with most songs over 600 million Spotify streams

In a monumental triumph, BLACKPINK has solidified its reign as the ultimate powerhouse on Spotify, surpassing Fifth Harmony and claiming the title of the girl group with the most songs surpassing 600 million streams. This groundbreaking achievement showcases the unparalleled popularity and global impact of the sensational K-pop quartet.

Dominating the digital realm

With their distinctive sound, mesmerizing performances, and undeniable talent, BLACKPINK has captured the hearts of millions around the world. Their incredible success on Spotify further cements their status as trendsetters and record-breakers. The group's infectious hits have become anthems that transcend borders and language barriers, captivating listeners from all corners of the globe.

BLACKPINK has once again etched its name in Spotify's history, as their hit track ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ has recently surpassed an impressive milestone of 600 million streams on the platform. This achievement solidifies their position as the only K-pop girl group to have three songs surpassing this remarkable figure to date. However, their accomplishments don't stop there. BLACKPINK has also shattered a record previously held by Fifth Harmony for years. The American girl group held the record for the highest number of songs by a girl group with over 600 million streams on Spotify, accomplished by two of their iconic hits. Now, BLACKPINK has surpassed that mark, thanks to the massive success of ‘How You Like That,’ ‘Kill This Love,’ and ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU.’

Unmatched success: BLACKPINK's rise to Spotify supremacy

BLACKPINK's journey to becoming the most streamed girl group on Spotify has been nothing short of extraordinary. Their discography boasts a string of chart-topping hits, including ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU,’ ‘Kill This Love,’ ‘How You Like That,’ ‘Pink Venom’, ‘Shut Down’ and ‘Lovesick Girls.’ These powerhouse tracks have garnered immense popularity and have been embraced by fans and music enthusiasts worldwide. The group's unique blend of captivating vocals, fierce rap verses, and dynamic choreography has created a winning formula that resonates with a diverse audience. Each release from BLACKPINK has been met with overwhelming support, with fans eagerly streaming their favorite tracks on Spotify and adding to their impressive streaming numbers.

BLACKPINK's achievement of surpassing 600 million streams on multiple songs is a testament to its unwavering global appeal. This milestone not only highlights their immense popularity but also solidifies their position as trailblazers in the industry. Their impact on the music scene is undeniable, and their influence continues to grow with every release.

