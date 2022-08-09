BLACKPINK announces release date for the upcoming 2nd Album ‘BORN PINK’ in a mysterious poster

On August 9, YG Entertainment took to various social media handles and released the teaser poster for their upcoming 2nd album ‘BORN PINK’. The poster had the title against a white background and pink fangs entering the poster like in the ‘Pink Venom’ poster. The album will be out on September 16. We hope to see more teasers from the group!

Previously, YG Entertainment released a poster for BLACKPINK's world tour 'BORN PINK', which contains information on performances in cities on four continents in North America, Europe and Asia through its official blog on August 9th.

According to the poster, the first regions of the world tour are 26 cities, and Blackpink will hold the 36th concert. They will perform in Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Hamilton, Chicago, Newark and Los Angeles in North America, starting from October 15th to 16th in Seoul. Then, the European tour continues in London, Barcelona, ​​Cologne, Paris, Berlin, and Amsterdam, and from January to June next year, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Manila, Singapore, Melbourne, Sydney, and Auckland. In particular, as the phrase 'AND MORE' was added to the first poster, curiosity about the performance area to be revealed in the future grows.

YG said, “We designed and planned the stadium tour as well as the arena,” and “we are working together to create the best performances with the best staff in each field.” BLACKPINK also said, “We are happy to be able to deliver news from pre-released songs to regular albums and tours one after another through our agency. We want to see the fans as soon as possible.”

BLACKPINK’s World Tour 'BORN PINK' venue information and ticket reservations will be announced on the BLACKPINK World Tour official website. On the other hand, BLACKPINK will release the 2nd full album pre-release song 'Pink Venom' on August 19th at 1PM KST (9:30 AM IST), and then the 2nd regular album will be released in September.

