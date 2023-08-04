BLACKPINK THE GAME announces release date of THE GIRLS OST in special message to fans; Find out

BLACKPINK THE GAME to finally release the OST THE GIRLS by the quartet for the game. The speculations of the song's release in August were going around on the internet as fans hear the snippet of the song in the teaser. On August 4, the official Twitter page of the game decided to open up to the fans of BLACKPINK regarding the release date of the song in a special message. Read below to find out

BLACKPINK THE GAME's special message

"To BLINKS around the world who’ve been waiting for THE GIRLS, We promised to release THE GIRLS within a month in early July and the time has arrived. Firstly, we want to apologize for not being able to keep our promise to you. We appreciate your patience and want to let you know that the wait is almost over. We are thrilled to announce that the long-awaited release of THE GIRLS is scheduled for August 23rd. Knowing how much the fans love BLACKPINK’s music and performances more than any other content, we are preparing THE GIRLS as another core content of BLACKPINK THE GAME, not just an OST of a game. We can’t wait to show you this wonderful song and music video. We are grateful for your continuing support. Stay tuned for the song, it will be out on August 23rd in BLACKPINK THE GAME. Thank you."

About BLACKPINK THE GAME

The aforementioned game is an app where the user becomes a producer of the quartet and helps the members grow in the multiverse world. Different types of modes are given to the user where they can create their own avatar of the members and learn office management simulation, and training. It contains a huge amount of HD and exclusive content by the group which includes images and videos. In the latest update fresh content was added and the second significant upgrade to the game had been completed. This update includes a brand-new photocard collection for A Midsummer Night's Dream, a new multi-timetable mode, the limited-edition Marine Look ensemble, and the movement Lovesick Girls. It will be revealed who the new characters move along with their attires.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA’s D-DAY THE FINAL Day 1 Highlights: Jungkook surprises fans with Burn It, Seven performances