BLACKPINK Through the Years: From making way to Your Area to prepping for The Show; A look at their journey

In the past four years, BLACKPINK has come a long way. With the announcement of their The Show, here's a look at their journey so far.

Four years ago, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé announced to the world that BLACKPINK is in your area! The Korean pop girl group have come a long way since their inception. From their songs appearing on Billboard charts to the numbers featuring in movies like To All The Boys I've Loved Before PS. I Still Love You and their numerous international collaborations, their journey has definitely left BLINKS across the globe proud. Here's a quick look at their incredible journey.

BLACKPINK In Your Area:

YG Entertainment launched BLACKPINK back in 2016 after auditioning a number of aspiring singers and rappers from across the world. While Jennie and Rosé were selected from the country, Jennie moved back from New Zealand before she joined the group. Whereas, Lisa came from Thailand, becoming the label's first international trainee. The group kicked off their journey with the release of Square One in August 2016 featuring songs like Boombayah and Whistle. Both the songs charted on Billboard World Digital Song Sales.

While the two songs climbed up the charts, BLACKPINK dropped their second single album titled Square Two in November 2016 with songs like Playing with Fire and Stay supporting it. Playing with Fire led the group to top the Billboard World Digital Song Sales for the second time and made the group the first K-pop girl group to chart on the Canadian Hot 100. The group released their final single album As If It's Your Last.

Square Up!

BLACKPINK released their first Korean-language EP called Square Up in 2018 featuring the song Ddu-Du Ddu-Du which became a massive hit. It debuted at No 55 on Billboard Hot 100. Following the success, BLACKPINK left everyone grooving with their collab on Kiss and Make Up with Dua Lipa. As the songs charted on numerous musical charts, the group ventured for their In Your Area World Tour. In the meantime, BLACKPINK released their Japanese album BLACKPINK in Your Area.

Coachella valley's calling:

BLACKPINK started becoming a household name as they appeared on numerous talk shows, including The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Good Morning America. However, their biggest turning point came when they were invited to perform at Coachella 2019. They became the first K-pop girl group to perform at the international event. While their performance was the talk of the town, BLACKPINK members also held the world's attention when they crossed paths with Will Smith, Justin Bieber and many other stars attending the music festival.

The Album and The Show:

2020 was a great year to be a BLINK for the group had three massive collaborations to release. The members first collaborated with Lady Gaga on Sour Candy. The summer release debuted on the 33rd spot of the Hot 100 chart, making the group's highest-charting song on the international music chart.

The song released was followed by the announcement of the EP titled The Album which was followed by the release of How You Like That, announcing their comeback. It was followed by the release of Ice Cream, which they collaborated with Selena Gomez. They dropped the album with the release of Lovesick Girls. As BLINKS continue to stream the album, YG Entertainment announced today that BLACKPINK will be hosting their first online concert, entitled “YG Palm Stage – 2020 BLACKPINK: The Show.” They will be collaborating with YouTube Music for the concert and is scheduled to take place on December 27.

