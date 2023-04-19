BLACKPINK to BTS, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 stars Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan reveal favourite K-pop groups

In a recent promotional event in South Korea, Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan could be heard praising K-pop groups BTS, BLACKPINK and NewJeans. The duo is currently promoting their upcoming movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Amongst their international promotions the star cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 visited South Korea where they interacted with fans.

Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan talk about BLACKPINK, BTS, and NewJeans

While answering one of his interview questions, Chris Pratt said that he thought this was a very special time because globally Korea is having an extraordinary moment right now, not only in movies but also in music. Chris Pratt then mentioned how it was exciting that the girl group BLACKPINK recently opened for Coachella 2023. The actor then went on to talk about NewJeans and how he thought it was really great pop music. He concludingly added how given the contemporary cultural moments, this was an exciting time.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actress Karen Gillan was then heard talking about how on her way to the promotion she was listening to BTS and BLACKPINK ‘to get into the spirit’. The actor then laughingly asked ‘Can we meet them? That’d be great’.

Netizens react

While a part of netizens thought it wasn’t okay for Chris Pratt to mispronounce BLACKPINK as PINKBLACK, others thought it was an honest mistake. NewJeans fans on the other hand were elated at how spectacularly the group was rising to international fame within less than a year of their debut.

Korean pop music has seen a phenomenal rise in its fame over the last couple of years. While K-pop has been around since the edge of the last century, it wasn’t until almost a decade ago that it saw a dramatic rise in its popularity. Fans of K-pop are at an all-time high right now and are increasing with every passing minute. Some of the most popular factors that have contributed to K-pop’s contemporary level of fame include its unwavering focus on the visual appeal of its musical acts. Besides the latter, K-pop also pays great emphasis on stage presence and how artists can give the most impactful performances to their audience.

