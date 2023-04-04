BLACKPINK to launch official game 'BLACKPINK THE GAME'; turn into producers and seek growth and success

BLACKPINK has taken the music industry by storm since their debut in 2016, and now they are expanding their reach even further with the launch of their official game, 'BLACKPINK THE GAME'. The game will be released in Q2 of this year, and fans are already raving about the immersive gameplay and exciting features.

On April 4, YG Entertainment revealed that a mobile game based on BLACKPINK's intellectual property (IP) will be released in the second quarter of this year. YG Entertainment intends to release 'BLACKPINK The Game' in collaboration with content producer TakeOne Company. TakeOne Company is a company that launched the BTS-themed mobile game 'BTS World' in 2019.

'BLACKPINK THE GAME' - A New Way to Experience the World of K-pop

Players will have the opportunity to become producers for BLACKPINK and help guide the group to success and growth. Players will be tasked as producers with making important decisions about the group's music and career, such as which songs to release and which events to attend. The game will include puzzles, mini-games, and other exclusive content as well as member training, office building management simulation, and character decoration.

Furthermore, the game's original soundtrack (OST) and music video sung by BLACKPINK will be released later, providing fans with exclusive content that they will not be able to find elsewhere. "You will be able to meet various aspects of BLACKPINK in a new form that you have never seen before," YG concluded.

Collect Virtual Cards and Hear Exclusive Music from BLACKPINK in 'BLACKPINK THE GAME'

Players will be able to collect virtual cards featuring each member of BLACKPINK in addition to producing music and making career decisions. These cards can be used to unlock new content and features within the game, providing fans with an added level of excitement.

Available for both iOS and Android devices, 'BLACKPINK THE GAME' has already generated significant excitement among fans, who are eager to engage with their favorite K-pop group in a whole new way.

If you like BLACKPINK or K-pop in general, 'BLACKPINK THE GAME' is a must-have. Become a producer for one of the world's largest groups and help guide them to success.

