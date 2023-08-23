BLACKPINK to release THE GIRLS OST digitally on THIS date; Fans celebrate new music from girl group

BLACKPINK will release THE GIRLS as a digital single on August 25. THE GIRLS is said to be one of their highly anticipated songs. It is an original soundtrack for their mobile game called BLACKPINK THE GAME. The announcement was made through their official social media channels with a release poster. Primarily it was released as an ost within the game but now it will also be available on all digital platforms for the fans.

THE GIRLS, an ost for BLACKPINK THE GAME

On August 23, BLACKPINK released the song titled THE GIRLS exclusively for their game called BLACKPINK THE GAME followed by a music video for the same. The music video was exclusively released in the game and had the animated characters of the BLACKPINK members from the game dancing to an amazing choreography. Soon after, fans started speculating whether the song would also be released on digital platforms globally. YG Entertainment announced through BLACKPINK’s official social media handle that THE GIRLS will also be released as a digital single on August 25 at 1 p.m. KST. Fans were delighted to know this. Their agency also shared that Jennie and Rose exclusively took part in the music production for THE GIRLS.

About BLACKPINK THE GAME

BLACKPINK released their mobile game BLACKPINK THE GAME in May 2023. The mobile game is available on all the major app stores for the users to download. The game allows the users to act as BLACKPINK’s producers in the multiverse world. There are various activities that one can perform in the game like solving puzzles, completing the band’s schedule as well and taking important steps and decisions for the band’s career including which songs to release or events to be performed at. The game also permits users to dress their favorite BLACKPINK member characters the way they like and also play mini-games with other users. The game was created in collaboration with TakeOne Company.

