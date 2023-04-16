BLACKPINK to set North America on fire with stadium encore BORN PINK concerts; Dates and venues announced

BLACKPINK’s fans in North America have something exciting to look forward to as the K-pop girl group has announced their encore concerts in the region. BLACKPINK has made an official announcement regarding their upcoming encore concerts for their ongoing ‘BORN PINK’ world tour, which previously saw them perform in seven cities across North America last year. The details and dates for these concerts were revealed by the group on April 16.

Dates and venues for BLACKPINK's stadium encore concerts

BLACKPINK's upcoming North American encore leg of the tour will kick off in August. The group has revealed that they will be performing at four major venues across North America, including New Jersey, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Fans can expect to see BLACKPINK perform at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on August 12, Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium on August 18, San Francisco’s Oracle Park on August 22, and Los Angeles’s Dodger Stadium on August 26.

Fans across North America have been eagerly waiting for BLACKPINK to return to their shores, and the announcement of these concert dates has generated a lot of excitement among the K-pop group's devoted fan base. The upcoming shows are expected to showcase the group's trademark high-energy performances, stunning visuals, and dynamic stage presence, all of which have made them one of the most popular K-pop acts in the world.

With their upcoming encore concerts, BLACKPINK is set to captivate fans across North America once again with their electrifying performances and infectious music. The anticipation for these concerts is high, and fans can't wait to see their favorite K-pop stars take the stage once again.

BLACKPINK at Coachella 2023

On April 15 local time, BLACKPINK set the stage on fire with their first-ever headlining performance on the Coachella 2023 music festival's second day. The crowd was ecstatic, eagerly anticipating the performance, and the girls didn't disappoint. With each song, the energy in the crowd was electrifying, and it was evident that BLACKPINK had captured everyone's attention. Their incredible stage presence and infectious energy left an indelible mark on the audience, who declared it one of the best performances of the festival.

BLACKPINK's Legacy and Impact

BLACKPINK has become a global sensation since their debut in 2016. The group has broken numerous records and has become the highest-charting female K-pop group on the Billboard Hot100 chart. BLACKPINK's music videos on YouTube have also broken several records, including the most-viewed music video by a K-pop group and the most-subscribed female artist on the platform. With their upcoming encore concerts in North America, BLACKPINK is set to make history once again. Fans can expect a thrilling and unforgettable experience as BLACKPINK takes the stage once again.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TWICE's Jeongyeon and Juice star Lizzo share love following the K-pop group's READY TO BE show in Seoul