BLACKPINK top January girl group brand reputation rankings; New girl group IVE make their debut on the list

BLACKPINK in our area and in our hearts! BLACKPINK held onto their spot at the top of the list with a brand reputation index of 5,619,627, marking an 8.42 percent rise in their score since December.

High-ranking phrases in the group’s keyword analysis included 'BLACKPINK The Movie,' 'BLINK,' and 'Snowdrop,' owing to their recent anniversary movie and Jisoo's K-drama debut! While their highest-ranking related terms included 'release,' 'surpass,' and 'controversy', owing to the recent 'Snowdrop' controversy.

IVE came in at a close second making their grand debut on the list with a brand reputation index of 5,442,980. January marked the first month that the rookie girl group was included in the Korean Business Research Institute’s rankings!

aespa maintained their position at third place with a brand reputation index of 3,497,177, marking a 27.08 percent increase in their score since last month. Finally, TWICE took the fourth spot with a brand reputation index of 3,067,624, while Red Velvet rounded up the top five with a total index of 2,547,622 for January.

Oh My Girl, Girls' Generation, Apink, MAMAMOO and Kep1er wrap up the top 10 list for January girl group brand reputation rankings. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

