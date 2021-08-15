BLACKPINK tops the girl group brand reputation rankings for August; aespa, Red Velvet and many more follow

The top 30 girl group brand reputation rankings in August 2021 are BLACKPINK, aespa, Red Velvet, Brave Girls, TWICE, Girls' Generation, Oh My Girl, MAMAMOO, Lovelyz, LOONA, LABOUM, Dreamcatcher, ITZY, April, Apink, Girl's Day, STAYC, Momoland, (G)I-DLE, fromis_9, CLC, Woo!Ah!, EXID, Weeekly, Weki Meki, Cignature, WJSN, f(x), Camila, and DIA. The K-Pop sensation, BLACKPINK, ranked first in the girl group brand reputation in August 2021.

The 1st place, BLACKPINK (Jisoo, Jenny, Rosé, Lisa) brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 3,243,108, with a participation index of 255,068, a media index of 1,186,510, a communication index of 537,714, and a community index of 1,263,816. Compared with the brand reputation index of 3,556,492 in July, it fell by 8.81%.

2nd place, aespa (Karina, Winter, Giselle, Ningning) brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 2,708,017 as the participation index 513,944 media index 978,774 communication index 638,546 community index 576,753. Compared with the brand reputation index of 4,900,542 in July, it fell by 44.74%.

3rd place, Red Velvet (Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, Yeri) brand was analyzed with a brand reputation index of 2,493,441 with a participation index of 179,248, a media index of 921,032, a communication index of 540,041, and a community index of 853,120. Compared with the brand reputation index of 2,226,485 in July, it increased by 11.99%.

The brand reputation index is an index created through brand data analysis by finding out consumers' online habits that have a great influence on brand consumption. The girl group brand reputation index can measure positive and negative evaluations of girl groups, media interest, and consumer interest as well as traffic. Brand monitor analysis of 100 brand reputation editors was also included.

