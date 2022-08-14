BLACKPINK tops girl group brand reputation rankings in August; Girls’ Generation, TWICE & more rank high

Girl group brand reputation rankings for this month have been revealed, and BLACKPINK has ranked at number one for the third consecutive month. The rankings have been determined with big data collected between July 14 to August 14, based on the analysis of factors like consumer participation, media coverage and more, of various girl groups.

For the third consecutive month, YG Entertainment’s girl group BLACKPINK (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa) ranks at number one. With an immense increase of 103.34 percent, BLACKPINK records a brand reputation index of 6,372,130. Meanwhile, the girl group’s positivity-negativity analysis reflects 85.08 percent positive reactions.

Further, BLACKPINK’s keyword analysis includes “reveals”, “make a comeback” and “release” as their highest-ranking related terms. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa’s high-ranking phrases, meanwhile, include “world tour”, “YouTube”, and “teaser”. The girl group is currently gearing up for their long-awaited comeback.

Having recently celebrated their 15th debut anniversary with their first comeback in five years, Girls’ Generation rose to rank two for the month of August. The SM Entertainment girl group’s brand reputation index of 4,693,611 points reflects an increase of 84.01 percent, as compared to the previous month.

Also gearing up to greet their fans with new music soon, JYP Entertainment’s girl group TWICE rises to rank number three for this month, with a brand reputation index of 3,355,608. This reflects an increase of 23.83 percent rise in their score. Meanwhile, rookie girl group IVE and SM Entertainment’s girl group Red Velvet rank at numbers four and five respectively.

Check out the Top 10 for the month of August, below:

BLACKPINK Girls’ Generation TWICE IVE Red Velvet (G)I-DLE aespa OH MY GIRL fromis_9 WJSN

