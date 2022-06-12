BLACKPINK tops Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings in June; (G)I-DLE, IVE & more rank high

Girl group brand reputation rankings for the month of June have been released by the Korean Business Research Institute! The monthly rankings are determined by analysing multiple factors like consumer participation, coverage in media, communication and interaction, and community indices of various girl groups. This month’s rankings make use of big data collected between the period of May 12 to June 12.

BLACKPINK rises to rank at number 1 for this month, marking a 4.72 percent increase in the group’s score as compared to the previous month. Reflecting a brand reputation index of 3,335,959 points, BLACKPINK’s positivity-negativity analysis reveals 73.84 percent positive reactions. The girl group’s highest-ranking related terms revealed in their keyword analysis included ‘participate’, ‘model’ and ‘donate’, while their high-ranking phrases included ‘Queen of England’, ‘Instagram’, and ‘ambassador’.

With a brand reputation index of 3,319,347 points, (G)I-DLE follows at a close second, maintaining their rank from the previous month. Meanwhile, rookie girl group IVE ranks at number 3 in June, reflecting a score of 3,216,154 points.

TWICE also sees an increase in their score, marking a 5.13 percent rise from the previous month. The JYP Entertainment girl group ranks at number 4 in the month of June with a brand reputation index of 2,892,193 points. LOONA, with a 58.88 percent increase, rises to rank at number 5 for this month, reflecting a score of 2,509,467 points.

Check out the Top 10 for the month of June, below:

BLACKPINK (G)I-DLE IVE TWICE LOONA Red Velvet Oh My Girl aespa LE SSERAFIM Girls’ Generation

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS maintains rank atop Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings in June; Top 10 inside