BLACKPINK tops Singer Brand Reputation rankings in August; BTS, Lim Young Woong, IVE and more rank high

Using big data collected during the period between July 27 to August 27, this month’s list of brand reputation rankings for singers is here. The monthly rankings are based on an analysis of indices like media coverage, community awareness, interaction, and consumer participation.

Girl group BLACKPINK rises to rank at number one for the month of August, reflecting a score of 13,741,893, which marks an immense increase of 213.47 percent in their score from the previous month. Boy group BTS follows with a brand reputation index of 7,404,133. This reflects an increase of 38.84 percent in the septet’s score from the previous month. Trot singer Lim Young Woong rounds out the top three spots, reflecting a score of 6,879,414.

Rookie girl group IVE rises to number four on the list with 81.64 percent increase in their score resulting in a brand reputation index of 5,982,900. Soloist and actress IU ranks at number five, reflecting an index of 5,071,476. Further, boy group SEVENTEEN, soloist Lee Chan Won, rookie girl group NewJeans, soloist Young Tak, and soloist PSY occupy ranks six through ten on the list, respectively.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK (Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa) recently dropped the pre-release single ‘Pink Venom’, from the girl group's upcoming second full length album, ‘BORN PINK’. This marks the girl group’s long-awaited return as a full group, following the release of their first full length album ‘THE ALBUM’, in October 2020.

BLACKPINK is currently in the United States ahead of the girl group’s upcoming performance at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Following the release of ‘BORN PINK’ next month, the girl group is also set to embark on a tour.

