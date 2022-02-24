BLACKPINK, TREASURE, AKMU, WINNER, iKON and Sechskies come together for a fun time with Na PD; WATCH

On February 23, a preview video of YG Family's appearance was posted on YouTube's 'Channel Fullmoon'. While the production team of 'The Game Caterers 2' went out to promote that it was "a business trip that was truly selfless and only to promote artistic abilities," Sechskies' Eun Ji Won, WINNER’s Jinwoo and Mino, iKON's Yunhyeong and Jay, TREASURE’s Jihoon and Choi Hyunsuk, AKMU’s Lee Chanhyuk and BLACKPINK’s Jennie, etc. appearance was predicted.

They emphasized the YG family in the released video, but Eun Ji Won said, "But I've never actually seen Jennie properly for so many years." In particular, while Jennie's performance in the game was predicted, Song Minho was surprised by "Why are you doing so well?" ‘The Game Caterers’ is a business trip program with PD Na Young Seok. He will visit official events and entertainment programs that require various games. It will be broadcasted at 10:30 p.m. KST on February 25th.

Sechskies made their debut on April 15, 1997, they are one of the first-generation idol groups in K-pop and considered one of K-pop's first highly successful boy groups, also credited with pioneering idol fandom culture. The group currently consists of active members Eun Ji Won, Lee Jai Jin, Kim Jae Duck, and Jang Su Won. Sechskies disbanded on May 20, 2000. They reunited on April 14, 2016.

WINNER is a South Korean boy band consisting of four members: Jinwoo, Seunghoon, Mino and Seungyoon. The band was formed in 2013 by YG Entertainment through Mnet's survival program ‘WIN: Who Is Next’ leading to their official debut on August 17, 2014 with studio album ‘2014 S/S’.

AKMU, also known as Akdong Musician, is a sibling duo consisting of Lee Chanhyuk and Lee Suhyun who debuted under YG Entertainment in April 2014 with studio album ‘Play’ after winning SBS' K-pop Star 2. Their debut album ‘Play’ was well received by the public and critics, having sold more than 6.9 million downloads.

iKON is a boy band formed in 2015 by YG Entertainment, consisting of six members: Yunhyeong, Bobby, Jinhwan, Ju-ne, Chanwoo and Donghyuk. First introduced in the reality survival show ‘WIN: Who is Next’ as ‘Team B’, the group went on to appear in the 2014 reality survival show ‘Mix & Match’, which determined the final membership lineup of iKON. Originally a seven-piece band, B.I departed from the group in June 2019.

BLACKPINK is a girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album ‘Square One’, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

Currently, the maknae group of YG Entertainment, TREASURE is a boy band formed in 2019 by YG Entertainment through its reality-survival program ‘YG Treasure Box’ (2018). The 12-piece band consists of members Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Bang Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeongwoo and So Junghwan. After debuting in 2020 with their single album, ‘The First Step: Chapter One’, their tetralogy sold over one million copies five months into their career.

