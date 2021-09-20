BLACKPINK & TWICE alums inspire our must have fall trends that you NEED

While we may be still very much in the midst of a global pandemic, the arrival - albeit brief - of autumn combined with our collective tentative efforts to ease ourselves out of national lockdowns has brought about a sense that there may just be a glimmer of light at the end of this very long, very dark tunnel. However, despite our eagerness to spend time with the friends and family members who we’ve not met in over a year, there's no doubt a collective sense of hesitation about re-entering the world of public spaces with a whole new batch of concerns to add to our list. If like us, you’re hesitant and unsure about your post-lockdown style, we’ve got you. Inspired by our favourite Korean idols, we’re listing all the trends you need to re-enter the world this season. Scroll down to unveil the best trend inspirations from trendy K-pop stars:

Colour blocking is when you dress in differing solid colours for each piece of clothing you wear. For example, if you wear an orange sweater, white pants and yellow shoes, that’s colour blocking. Granted you’ll look like a piece of candy corn, but you’ll fit right in with the spirit of fall. For inspiration, look at stars like Wendy, IU, Jisoo and Lisa!

Sometimes you just have to accept that it’s no longer shorts season, and jeans are where you can really excel. We aren’t in the early ‘00s anymore — don’t be afraid of straying away from those baggier pairs of denim pants and replacing them with a more slim-looking pair. Like Jennie’s from BLACKPINK.

This is an obvious first choice for the improvement of one’s look. Since it’s autumn, you can never go wrong with a nice flannel shirt. Fall looks are all about darker-toned and neutral colours, so stray away from pastel colours like TWICE alums in their debut days!

