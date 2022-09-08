BLACKPINK, TWICE and ENHYPEN record monumental spots on Billboard charts

According to the latest Billboard charts, BLACKPINK has created history as their latest release ‘Pink Venom’ has acquired the No.36 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart. It is now the first ever Korean-language song by a girl group to enter the chart, and BLACKPINK’s second entry following ‘Ice Cream’ with Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, ‘Pink Venom’ continued to stay on the Hot100 chart dropping from No.22 to No.53 in its second week of charting. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s 2nd studio album ‘Born Pink’ is set to release on September 16 with the title track ‘Shut Down’ which is expected to create more records.

TWICE is also writing their own glorious history as ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ debuted at No.3 on the Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart. They are continuing to shine by becoming the first female K-pop artist ever to have two albums in the top 3 of the chart. The girl group has marked another career first for themselves as they landed on the No.1 spot on the Artist 100 chart, making them only the second female K-pop girl group in history to do so.