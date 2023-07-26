BLACKPINK, TWICE, (G)I-DLE, and more: Vote for Best Female Squad of the Year for The HallyuTalk Awards 2

The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0 has been creating quite a buzz in the K-entertainment universe. With more categories being announced each day, there is growing excitement for the upcoming awards and the stars who will be up for the wins.

Best Feale Squad of the Year for The HallyuTalk Awards 2 nominations

The HallyuTalk Awards’ second edition has brought together a string of skilled, hardworking, charismatic, and beloved female K-pop girl groups for this next award category. BLACKPINK’s release of BORN PINK and the following world tour has been on the fans’ minds. TWICE is up for fierce competition with its own memorable releases and solo projects of the members. Red Velvet’s virality with each release has been reaching new heights thanks to the members’ wide reach, meanwhile MAMAMOO has tapped into niches for exploring even further with their music. IVE being the youngest in the lot has not stopped them from creating a commendable narrative for themselves and (G)I-DLE’s charm is finally being recognised all over the world. Who are you rooting for? Let us know now!

Best Female Squad of the Year nominees

BLACKPINK

TWICE

Red Velvet

MAMAMOO

IVE

(G)I-DLE

How to vote for Best Female Squad of the Year:

Comment on the post above with your pick and the hashtag #TheHallyuTalkAwards2.

Don’t forget to tag @hallyutalk in your comment!

OR

Send in your vote with the Google form attached below.

Loading…

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS, SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, Stray Kids, and more: VOTE for the Best Male Squad of the Year award