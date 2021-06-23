BLACKPINK unravels the mystery behind the 4+1 Project with a new video announcement

The group has planned several exciting projects for their fans. Read more to know about them.

BLACKPINK has finally rolled the curtains off the mysterious ‘4+1 Project’ that commemorated their fifth anniversary since debut. They released a video announcing the project and unraveling the longtime mystery of what the ‘1’ in the title pertains to. Numerous speculations were made by fans in the online community. The new video announcement answered them. While the ‘4’ represents the four members of BLACKPINK, the ‘1’ is for the Blinks all over the world. Blink is the official name of the BLACKPINK fandom. The group has prepared a variety of projects to celebrate their anniversary with the fans.

Watch the Video announcement for the ‘4+1 Project’ here:

BLACKPINK debuted in August 2016 under YG Entertainment. The quartet, consisting of Jisoo, Lisa, Rosé and Jennie, has become one of the most popular and best-selling girl groups since then with hit songs like ‘Ice Cream’, ‘How You Like That’ and ‘Pretty Savage’. Their 2020 release, ‘The Album’ was the first album by a female Korean act to sell more than one million copies. They are the first to have four music videos reach one billion views on Youtube. BLACKPINK has broken several records and become the ‘firsts’ for many titles.

After their Netflix documentary ‘Blackpink: Light up the Sky’ that gave an insight into their journey, the group is coming up with ‘BLACKPINK: THE MOVIE’ which will be covering the past five years through concerts, interviews and anecdotes. The movie will be releasing in August, the same month as their debut, and the movie poster has already sent fans into a frenzy.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

How excited are you for their project? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×