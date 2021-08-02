BLACKPINK on Weverse Day 1: Members’ first messages, wrong notifications and more

BLACKPINK came on the web platform meant for communication and fan-interaction- Weverse. The first day was quite an eventful one as all the four members found themselves reaching out to awaiting fans. Further, chaos ensued as the other communities on the app started receiving information for the content they were not a part of causing the platform to issue a statement of apology as well.

August 2, the day that BLACKPINK was meant to join Weverse for a fun time with fans, and they did as first and foremost, Jennie uploaded a “BLINK, hello?” story, calling on the fandom. She followed with some adorable images with a cute headband adorning her casual outfit. She captioned it with “Is this right?”. Lisa joined sometime later with her own amusement park image, sitting amidst cartoon standings, asking if “there are any people who want to see Lisa”.

Furthermore, eldest member Jisoo shared a beautiful black and white image, letting the fans know how it was cherished by fellow member Lisa. Greeting her beloved fans, Jisoo promised to make many memories on the app. Lastly, Rosé posted some wonderful selfies from when she shot for her song ‘On The Ground’, with a long message to her fans asking about their health and wanting them to stay safe during the hot weather.

In other news, the notifications of these posts by the BLACKPINK members were sent to the rest of the fan communities on the app, causing mayhem. The Weverse team sent out a message of apology and assured the fans that the issue was resolved and requested understanding from the users as well.

Glitches aside, we hope BLACKPINK continue to have a good time on Weverse with their fans and we get to see many more fun interactions!

