BLACKPINK: When Lisa’s chic airport style convinced us to leave our PJs behind

From 90s flare jeans to vintage Parisian berets, almost all old styles are new again thanks to Korean pop icons who are bringing several trends back. As Kpop bands take centre stage, the world follows suit not only with their music but also their amazing sense of style and trendsetting aesthetic.

When talking about K Pop and style, BLACKPINK’s Lisa immediately comes to mind! The 4-member group has not only changed the landscape of music but also of fashion. With worldwide fashionistas and teens looking at Korean idols for fashion inspiration, BLACKPINK alum Lisa has shone like a bright star, a bright style star! Whether you’re watching her in a crowded stadium or on your phone screen, the pastel-haired pop star is instantly recognizable. Today, we are looking back at January 2020 when the icon managed to pull off 90s flare jeans, and brought bootcut back in fashion.

While airport looks can be tricky, to say the least, Lisa aced this one with her daring style. Looking like she just walked out of a Celine catalogue book, the pop icon rocked flare jeans with a fitted and sophisticated sweater, flared jeans and a black Celine bag to finish the look.

Back in January 2020, Lisa was photographed in an impossibly chic outfit at the airport and managed to single-handedly bring back bootcut jeans back in trend. While skinny jeans have long been an airport staple, the likes of Lisa and Nicole Kidman have me convinced that flared jeans are actually the way to go for travelling. And it makes sense. They're way less constricting, after all.

