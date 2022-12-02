BLACKPINK will finally star in their new reality show with ‘ BORN PINK MEMORIES’

BLACKPINK is all set to return with a new reality series ‘BORN PINK MEMORIES’. This marks the BLACKPINK girls' return to reality shows after two years. It was revealed through BLACKPINK’s official Youtube channel on December 1, 2022, where a teaser was released about the series.

BORN PINK MEMORIES will include the girls' off-stage lives and all the behind-the-scenes action of the stars. It will showcase the real and natural sides of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. It will consist of various episodes as the fans get to know BLACKPINK better. This will be a new BLACKPINK series after ‘24/365 with BLACKPINK’ which was two years ago.

YG Entertainment statement

On December 2, 2022, YG Entertainment released a statement. They stated, "BLACKPINK will show off a natural, entirely different side of their charms from when they are performing on stage. In addition to behind the scenes footage of their activities, they’ll be communicating with their fans from up close through a wide variety of episodes".

