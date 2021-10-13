BLACKPINK will no longer accept gifts from fans except THIS item

BLINKs, here’s something we thought you should know. On October 12, YG Entertainment released a statement announcing that the girl group will not be accepting gifts anymore. The same would be the case for fan support that is usually provided to the artists during various shoots. This is with the exception of fan letters, that can still be sent.

YG Entertainment went into further detail about the kinds of gifts that have been respectfully declined. The statement mentioned that as BLACKPINK celebrated its five years since its debut, the members received a lot of congratulatory messages from fans.

The BLACKPINK members discussed the situation of receiving fans’ gifts and support and have made a difficult decision of disallowing any gifts henceforth. Special occasions such as anniversaries (debut anniversary, solo debut anniversary or birthday), broadcasting schedules (shoot, radio appearance or variety show) or concerts (snacks or congratulatory wreaths) will be respectfully refused. The agency has instead asked the gifts and support to be redirected to those in need.

YG Entertainment has also informed that anything except fan letters will be returned or thrown away. The company has asked for the fans’ cooperation and understanding. The same will be implemented from October 12.

Recently, the group’s debut title song ‘BOOMBAYAH’ crossed 300 million streams on Spotify making it their seventh song to do so. The members keep soaring higher with individual and group activities and the constant support of their fans.

