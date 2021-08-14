BLACKPINK will perform 'Lovesick Girls (Japanese ver)' on THIS date

Good news BLINKs! According to YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK will be performing 'Lovesick Girls (Japanese version)' on TV Asahi's 'Music Station' on August 20. This is to commemorate the release of the Japanese version of their Korean release 'THE ALBUM'. Not just that, the members will also discuss the making of the album with their fans.

This will be BLACKPINK's second time appearing on 'Music Station', following their appearance back in October 2019. BLINKs are eagerly anticipating the group's performance and are excited to see what kind of performance they come up with. 'Lovesick Girls' is a dance-pop and electropop song with elements of EDM sound. Lyrically, the song deals with the pain after a heartbreak. Members Jisoo and Jennie have co-written the song alongside Teddy, Løren and Danny Chung.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is nominated for the ‘Best K-pop’ category for their song ‘Ice Cream’ at the MTV Video Music Awards this year. The refreshing and flirtatious song was released last year in collaboration with Selena Gomez and marked an important event in enhancing the artists’ friendship. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Eat some Mexican food and we’ll reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.