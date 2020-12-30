BLACKPINK: YG CONFIRMS Rosé & Lisa gearing up to shoot solo debut MVs; Says Jisoo's solo debut will take time

As confirmed by BLACKPINK's management YG Entertainment, Rosé and Lisa are currently getting ready to film the music videos for their respective solo debuts.

A few months, when YG Entertainment revealed details about BLACKPINK's official studio album BLACKPINK: The Album, which released in October, the quartet's management had teased that Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo were simultaneously working on their highly-awaited solo debut as well. For the unversed, Jennie has already made her solo debut with her hit track Solo, which released in 2018.

Now, YG has some exciting news for Rosé and Lisa fans as it's been confirmed by the agency that the two are currently preparing for their solo debuts. In a statement to Kyunghyang Shinmun via Soompi, YG added that the two BLACKPINK members are also getting ready to film their music videos. In case you were wondering about Jisoo's solo debut, YG stated that since the 25-year-old singer is busy shooting for the upcoming JTBC drama Snowdrop, Rosé and Lisa will be making their solo debuts before her. As for other details about the upcoming solo songs, BLINKS will have to wait some more nothing else was revealed. Moreover, OSEN further reported that Rosé's solo debut MV is going to be filmed in mid-January 2021.

Meanwhile, speaking of Jennie's monumental solo debut, Solo MV became the first K-pop female solo artist music video to cross the 550 million mark and is currently short of just 10 million to cross the 600 million mark.

Snowdrop, which also stars Jung Hae-in, Kim Hye-yoon and Yoo In-na, will be Jisoo's first leading role in a drama and is slated for 2021 premiere.

