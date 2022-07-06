BLACKPINK: YG Entertainment announces August comeback; Confirms world tour

BLACKPINK is officially coming back with new music! On July 6, the girl group’s agency announced that BLACKPINK will be releasing new music in August. Following the release of their first studio album ‘THE ALBUM’ in October 2020, the upcoming comeback will be BLACKPINK’s first musical release as a group in about 1 year and 10 months.

According to YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is presently in the final stages of recording their new album. Further, they will be starting the filming for their music video this month. YG Entertainment shared, “We have prepared a lot of BLACKPINK-esque music that has been prepared with great effort over a long time. By the end of this, alongside their comeback, BLACKPINK will embark on the largest-ever world tour for a K-Pop girl group, to expand their communication and reach with fans around the world. We will continue large-scale projects for the group as well.”

BLACKPINK debuted in August 2016 under YG Entertainment with four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Between the release of their previous album and their upcoming music, BLACKPINK’s members had been focusing on solo activities. After member Jennie’s solo debut in November 2019, Rosé became the second member of the girl group to make her solo debut with her single album ‘R’ (March 2021), which included two tracks, ‘On the Ground’ (lead single) and ‘Gone’.

Following this, Lisa also went on to make her solo debut in September 2021, with her single album ‘LALISA’, which included two songs, ‘LALISA’ and ‘MONEY’. Meanwhile, member Jisoo got her first leading role as an actress with the JTBC series ‘Snowdrop’, starring alongside Jung Hae In.

Stay tuned for more updates about BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated comeback!

