BLACKPINK: YG Ent's stocks plunge 13 percent amid Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa's contract renewal denial rumors

BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment's stocks take a plunge amid the ongoing contract renewal rumors of the K-pop group's members. BLACKPINK who recently finished their phenomenal Born Pink World Tour on September 17 are taking time to rest and think over their future paths. Rumors surrounding their potential contract renewal are everywhere. Some claim that BLACKPINK members are not willing to renew contracts. Amid all this tension, YG Entertainment's stock doesn't seem to look good.

YG Entertainment's stocks dropped by 13% when the market closed

According to a South Korean media outlet, YG Ent's stocks saw a downward graph, plummeting 13% just before the market closed on September 21. This occurred due to a media report that said that among the four members of BLACKPINK, Lisa and Jisoo's contracts were not renewed. YG Entertainment issued a statement that nothing has been confirmed yet. They are still discussing with the K-pop group's members. As of 3:24 PM KST today, YG Entertainment's stocks were traded at 69,000 KRW which was 10,600 KRW below from the previous day almost 13% less.

More on BLACKPINK’s contract renewal

Since BLACKPINK's exclusive contracts ended in August, the K-pop group has been the talk of the town for similar reasons. The market attention has been focused on whether the contract will be renewed or not. Earlier it was reported that Lisa received an offer from an American agency but nothing was confirmed. It was also reported that Jisoo and Jennie could leave YG due to other offers. Currently, this rumor is being circulated that Rosé has re-signed her contract renewal. No confirmation report has been made regarding any of the rumors circulating on the internet. YG has only issued a statement saying the discussions are underway.

