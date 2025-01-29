BLACKPINK’s 2022 release Shut Down surpasses 700 million views on YouTube becoming their 11th music video to do so

BLACKPINK, the biggest K-pop girl group, continues to achieve milestones even while on hiatus. The music video for their popular song Shut Down has officially surpassed 700 million views on YouTube, becoming the group's 11th music video to reach this remarkable feat.

On January 29, 2025, BLACKPINK’s music video Shut Down has garnered 700 million views on YouTube. The hit track from 2022 has become the group’s 11th music video to hit the milestone. The song serves as the title track from their latest album BORN PINK with Pink Venom as the second main track.

Previously, the group surpassed 700 million views with DDU-DU DDU-DU, BOOMBAYAH, As If It’s Your Last, Kill This Love, How You Like That, Whistle, Playing With Fire, Ice Cream, Pink Venom, and Lovesick Girls. Moreover, Shut Down is also BLACKPINK’s 12th group video to achieve this feat, including their record-breaking dance performance video for How You Like That which garnered 1.7 billion views.

Formed by YG Entertainment, BLACKPINK is a four-member group that includes Lisa, Jinnie, Jisoo, and Rosé. They made their debut with the single album Square One, featuring the tracks Whistle and Boombayah. The group is considered the most successful K-pop girl band internationally and a major frontrunner in the Hallyu Wave.

BLACKPINK's impressive list of accolades includes their status as the first K-pop group to perform at Coachella and the first K-pop girl group to be certified by the RIAA. The group has also won numerous awards, such as the Golden Disc Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and MTV Video Music Awards.

The group made their comeback in 2022 with the album BORN PINK, which included the singles Pink Venom and Shut Down. They also went on a world tour titled BORN PINK across various countries in Asia, North America, and Europe. It became the highest-grossing concert tour by a K-pop girl group of all time.

Moreover, BLACKPINK is expected to make their comeback soon and it has been confirmed by YG Entertainment. Currently, all the members are busy with their solo endeavors, with Lisa, Jennie, and Jisoo set to release their solo albums soon.