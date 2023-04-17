BLACKPINK’s 2023 Coachella Highlights: Lisa takes over stage with sizzling MONEY performance; Group stuns fans

BLACKPINK appeared as a headliner at the Coachella Valley and Arts Festival held in California on April 15th. BLACKPINK took the stage as a sub-headliner in 2019, and adorned the stage as a headliner in 4 years. BLACKPINK is the first K-pop artist to headline Coachella.

BLACKPINK’s performance:

BLACKPINK, who appeared on the stage last as the headliner of the day, started with the pre-released song ‘Pink Venom’ from their 2nd regular album, followed by ‘Kill This Love’, ‘How You Like That', 'Pretty Savage' and 'Kick It'. The solo stages of all members also stood out. Jennie unveiled the stage of her new unreleased song 'You And Me' and received a warm response, while Jisoo showed a dreamy stage with 'Flower', which was recently released and is gaining global popularity. Rosé's 'Gone' and 'On The Ground' and Lisa's 'MONEY' stages also heated up the scene thanks to the members' excellent live performances.

The main tracks:

In addition, the members performed a number of global hit songs such as 'Boombayah', 'Playing With Fire', 'Lovesick Girls', 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' and 'Forever Young'. As BLACKPINK, who is loved around the world as a 'YouTube Queen', many songs were sung in unison, and the scene heated up. The members also expressed their overwhelming feelings. Following Rosé, who said, "It's a dream come true," Jennie said, "I'm happy that we can come back here after 4 years. It is even more so because I came to the main stage from the Sahara (sub stage).” BLACKPINK expressed their gratitude, saying, “I will never forget tonight,” and the audience who filled the scene responded enthusiastically to them. Audiences in the audience repeatedly waved pink cheering sticks symbolising BLACKPINK, and a large Korean flag appeared in the seats close to the stage, drawing attention.

BLACKPINK’s other activities:

In particular, favourable reviews such as “BLACKPINK ate Coachella”, “The stage is really amazing” and “BLACKPINK has become an absolute legend” were poured out in the YouTube live chat window. BLACKPINK will stand on the Coachella stage again on April 22nd. Also, in July, they will appear as a headliner for the first time as a K-pop singer at the UK's representative music festival 'Hyde Park British Summertime Festival'. In addition, the currently ongoing world tour 'BORN PINK' will hold an additional stadium performance in North America, continuing the world tour until August.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did BTS’ Jin just confirm J-Hope’s military enlistment date? Fans speculate after former's comment on post