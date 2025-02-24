BLACKPINK's 2025 world tour and comeback announcements boost YG Entertainment stocks by 15 percent

Part of the big 4 talent management labels of South Korea, YG Entertainment, is home to various K-pop big shots like BIGBANG, BLACKPINK, 2NE1 and more. Among them, BLACKPINK has proven to be the most profitable group for them in terms of annual earnings in the past few years. Recently, YGE has recorded a massive jump in its stock, as reported by Billboard on February 21.

The entertainment agency's stock rose by an impressive margin of 12.0% after the news of BLACKPINK's upcoming world tour was out of wraps on February 19. The tour, starting in July 2025, will span 10 cities, with stops in Seoul, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Toronto, Paris, London, Milan, Barcelona and Tokyo. The profit generated solely from the announcement of the group's highly anticipated comeback can be estimated to be around 57,553.84 KRW ($40.30). It can be imagined how much more substantial the profit will be that the agency will make once the concert takes place.

The concert marks the group's return after a 2-year hiatus, following their last stage performance on Coachella 2023. Their 2022 Born Pink era was their last comeback as a group and the four members—Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa—have been focusing on their solo careers ever since. With all three members being done with the releases of their individual debut albums by March 2025, they will finally get together to plan out their group schedules.

The upcoming world tour is expected to be a massive success, following the group's record-breaking Born Pink tour, which grossed millions worldwide. As the members have been dropping hints about already being in discussions for their comeback plans, fans are eagerly anticipating what the girls have in store. However, some fans have expressed disappointment with the world tour announcement, citing frustration that concert details were revealed without any hints about new music.

Additionally, there is speculation that the presale ticket drop for the concert might be a strategic move by YG to recoup potential financial losses. The rumors are based on YGE's latest announcement of parting ways with all the actors managed by the company and getting back to being just a music-focused label.