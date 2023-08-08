BLACKPINK’s 7th Anniversary: Members hilariously argue over quiz; Rosé gets penalty in new video

On August 8, BLACKPINKcelebrated their 7th debut anniversary and in celebration of that, they released a video of them answering a quiz about their iconic moments from the past years. The quartet were funny as usual as they struggled to answer or even tried to cheat. Rosé was sure that she would lose and yet she put a penalty for the person who loses. In the end, she had to sew on the four plushies on her jeans and dance when she exited the airport. The members enjoyed watching as Rosé felt embarrassed at dancing in front of the photographers and other BLINKs.

BLACKPINK’s 7th debut anniversary:

On August eighth, Jennie of BLACKPINK wrote on her Instagram account, "7 years with BLACKPINK, I love us and BLINK." Alongside this, she posted an image of herself with the members. The photographs of the group from their introduction to the present make a feeling of feeling. Rosé additionally posted around the same time, "Today's BLACKPINK's seventh commemoration. I don't have any idea the number of things I need to say to BLINK and BLACKPINK and I couldn't say whether I ought to begin with appreciation or apology, however above all else, I need to express congratulations on our seventh anniversary." Jisoo likewise gets attention by posting a four-cut photograph taken with her members on her Instagram with the subtitle "BLINK, BLACKPINK forever". Lisa added, "Congrats on the seventh commemoration to me and the three brilliant young ladies. 7 is my #1 number, and I wish us luck this year."

About BLACKPINK:

In the meantime, BLACKPINK debuted on August 8, 2016 and delivered various hit songs, for example, 'Whistle', 'Boombayah', 'DDU-DU DDU-DU', 'As If It's Your Last', 'Lovesick Girls', 'Pink Venom' and 'Shut Down'. They received love for their music, choreography, concept and more. Over the years, they have become popular because of the way they were different from the rest. As of now, they are talking about renewing their contract with YG Entertainment.

