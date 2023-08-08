BLACKPINK’s 7th debut anniversary: Looking back at Kill This Love singers’ career highlights

BLACKPINK debuted on August 8, 2016 with the arrival of their first single album Square One highlighting the double title tracks Whistle and Boombayah. From that point forward, they have arisen as a world star with hits, for example, Playing With Fire, As If It's Your Last, DDU-DU DDU-DU, How You Like That and Pink Venom. From their debut they have been known for their powerful stage presence, dancing abilities and true YG-style. BLACKPINK's accomplishments throughout recent years have been genuinely astonishing, to the degree that it has proactively turned into an implausible memory for them to get attention as another girl group sent off by YG following 2NE1, which flaunted their highness as the best hip-hop girl group of the second generation.

BLACKPINK’s musical achievements:

Since their debut album, they have been the center of attention. After their debut with Square One, even their b-side track in other albums with undeniable level abilities, for example, Really and STAY got great reviews from critics and won rookie awards. BLACKPINK has had a lifelong career high throughout its career. With their second album 'THE ALBUM' furnished with YG style, they turned into the main K-pop girl group to top the Billboard 200 chart, along with the UK Official Album Top 100 chart, making extraordinary progress as a worldwide girl group. They also got no.1 on the Billboard 200 chart BLACKPINK was the first girl group to top the chart in a long time since Danity Kane in 2008. They got their first global stage performance when they performed at Coachella. Besides this, they even became the first K-pop group to headline Coachella and British Summertime Hyde Park Festival, showing how popular they are.

BLACKPINK members’ activities:

Besides being successful as a group, they were great as individuals too, when it came to their solo careers. Jennie made her solo debut with Solo, which got her a lot of attention and popularity. She topped several charts and had her MV trend on YouTube. When it comes to fashion, she is also the queen of being an ambassador to several brands. Lisa’s solo debut was explosive, with LALISA topping charts and breaking records to this day. Rosé was third to make her solo debut and along with Lisa, she earned two Guinness Records. Lastly, Jisoo released her solo music debut called Me in 2023 which also got great compliments for her unique music.

