BLACKPINK’s agency YG Entertainment stocks continue to decline amid group’s contract renewal concerns

YG Entertainment, one of South Korea's prominent entertainment companies, is experiencing a turbulent period as investors grow increasingly concerned about the contract renewal of its globally renowned girl group, BLACKPINK. The uncertainty surrounding the group's future plans has led to a continued decline in YG Entertainment's stock value, raising questions about the company's stability in the ever-competitive K-pop industry.

BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment's stocks drop

Despite widespread concerns and speculation about BLACKPINK's contract renewal and the potential establishment of independent agencies for Jennie and Jisoo, YG Entertainment has consistently responded with the statement, "Nothing has been confirmed yet" for several months. This prolonged ambiguity, typical for publicly-traded companies, can raise concerns.

On September 25, YG Entertainment's stock price closed at 65,500 won, marking a decline for the fourth consecutive trading day. During this period, the stock price fell by 18.43%, largely attributed to unsettling news surrounding BLACKPINK's pending contract renewal and plans for individual agencies for Jennie and Jisoo. YG's passive stance on addressing these matters has generated dissatisfaction among its investors.

The company is currently facing a crisis of confidence. In September, there was a significant sell-off of shares by foreign investors, causing the foreign ownership rate to decline from the 18% range to the 15% range. During this period, foreign investors sold a net total of 39.2 billion won in shares. Additionally, pension funds, including the national pension, also sold a net amount of 21.5 billion won in shares. These numbers reflect growing concerns among institutional investors regarding YG's financial stability.

Interestingly, individual investors appeared to view this period of uncertainty as an opportunity and purchased 20 billion won worth of stock.

BLACKPINK is undeniably a crucial asset and intellectual property for YG Entertainment, and it's understandable that not all details of ongoing contract negotiations would be disclosed. However, the lack of a substantial response to the leaked information and the resulting instability in their stock price indicates a significant security lapse. Management's apparent dismissal of the issue with the repeated phrase "nothing has been decided," especially in light of the nearly 20% drop in their stock prices, reflects a concerning attitude toward shareholder value.

An industry expert has pointed out that there was a temporary re-evaluation of the stock price due to perceived improvements in entertainment management structures. However, YG's handling of the current situation with BLACKPINK suggests that the old system still prevails. Ultimately, this ongoing contract-renewal saga could have negative repercussions on the broader K-entertainment market's stock prices.

Contract renewal status of BLACKPINK

The contract renewal of BLACKPINK has become a highly discussed topic, given its significant implications for both the group and YG Entertainment. Earlier this month, there was a sharp decline in YG Entertainment's stock prices following rumors about Lisa's potential departure from the company. In response to reports about Jisoo and Jennie considering independent agencies, YG Entertainment emphasized that nothing has been definitively decided regarding BLACKPINK's future activities and contract status. They clarified that negotiations and discussions regarding the renewal are still in progress.

On September 21, reports emerged suggesting that Rosé would remain with YG Entertainment, while members Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie might join different agencies. Lisa has reportedly received substantial offers from international agencies, and there is significant investor interest in Jisoo, especially after her success in the drama Snowdrop. According to these reports, the members would participate in group activities for six months while also pursuing solo careers. These rumors had a noticeable impact on YG Entertainment's stock price, although they were not confirmed by the company, which maintained its stance that nothing is final at this time.

