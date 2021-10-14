BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment takes legal action against malicious rumours & defamation of their artists

YG Entertainment, counted in the top 3 entertainment agencies of South Korea houses talents like BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, WINNER, iKON and TREASURE issued an official statement confirming that they are taking legal action against malicious rumours and defamation of character against its artists.

YG Entertainment expressed deep gratitude towards fans who show support for their artists. They noted that there has been an increasing amount of malicious rumours, personal attacks, insults, sexual harassment, invasion of privacy against their artists and they feel a responsibility towards their in house talents. After much deliberation and help from fans, they received a large number of online posts that violate the rights of their artists from early this year to recently, and thoroughly examined the matters that are considered severe.

YG Entertainment further stated that they have filed criminal complaints and reports for violation of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, etc. (defamation), insult, and interference with business. In addition, if there continues to be severe defamation of the agency’s artists or great harm that is irreparable as a result, they plan on taking strong legal action for the protection of their agency’s artists.

They further requested fans to continue sending any content that is deemed as harmful against their artists, so that they can continuously put in effort for the protection of the agency’s artists.

