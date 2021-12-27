BLACKPINK's 'THE ALBUM' becomes the first K Pop girl group album to surpass THIS number on Hanteo chart

BLACKPINK world domination agenda is here! The talented girl group's first studio album 'THE ALBUM' has officially surpassed over 800,000 copies on Hanteo doing so over a year after its release last October of 2020. It is the first time an album by a K-Pop album to hit the milestone in Hanteo's history.

'THE ALBUM' is BLACKPINK's first full-length album since their debut in 2016. For the first studio album, BLACKPINK recorded over ten songs and explored genres like pop, R&B, hip hop, EDM, and trap with this album. 'THE ALBUM' touches down upon themes of love, relationships, breakup, and the complexities of growing up. Out of the ten songs, two songs were collaboration tracks - 'Ice Cream' with Selena Gomez, and 'Bet You Wanna', featuring Cardi B.

Upon release, 'THE ALBUM' topped iTunes Top Albums chart in 57 countries and also debuted at No. 2 on Billboard 200 and the UK's Official Albums Chart, hence setting new records for Korean girl groups on both charts. Also, YG Entertainment had announced that BLACKPINK sold 1,209,543 copies, which includes domestic sales of 871,355 copies approximately and 319,300 copies sold in the United States and Europe. Moreover, the limited vinyl LP version's 18,000 copies were sold out almost as soon as they dropped.

With this BLACKPINK earned the title of 'Million-Seller', becoming the first Korean girl group to sell over one million copies of an album with 'THE ALBUM'. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: 2021 KPop: Here are our top 6 picks for the best collab tracks feat BTS, Eric Nam, BLACKPINK's Lisa & more

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.