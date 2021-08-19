BLACKPINK's anniversary movie 'BLACKPINK The Movie' reaches THIS milestone; Find out

Great news BLINKs, CJ 4DPLEX and Trafalgar Releasing announced that BLACKPINK’s anniversary film has become the highest-grossing event cinema release of 2021. According to a report by Music Week, 'BLACKPINK The Movie,' which was first released as a limited engagement on August 4, has already grossed $4.8 million from almost 100 territories.

For those unversed, 'BLACKPINK The Movie' is part of BLACKPINK's fifth-anniversary celebration '4+1 PROJECT' celebrating their five wholesome years in the industry. The film showcases the lives of BLACKPINK members in behind-the-scene cuts, unreleased interviews and footage, and concert performances and was released in special formats such as ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen.

The special anniversary film which highlights BLACKPINK members' careers and their amazing journey with the group, showcased their immemorable concert performances and special 'behind the scenes' footage exclusively shared with BLINKs! The film has opened to a resounding response from BLINKs around the world and has surpassed 500,000 moviegoers worldwide, the highest number of admissions for any event cinema release this year!

Not just that, as local Covid 19 restrictions are lifted in Southeast Asia, the movie is scheduled to be released in additional countries towards the end of August. At the moment, 'BLACKPINK The Movie' has screened in over 3400 cinemas, but that number is expected to rise to 4200 in the weeks to come. Well, we can only imagine, how special it must have been for BLINKs to watch the magic unfold on the screen! Congratulations to BLACKPINK and BLINKs!

