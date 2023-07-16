BLACKPINK's AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST crosses 1.3 billion views on YouTube; group's 4th music video to achieve feat

BLACKPINK ruling charts and gaining views on their songs and music videos have become an easy game for the group, as they continue to receive love from millions of people from all over the world.BLACKPINK's As If It's Your Last music video becomes the fourth one by the group to achieve more than 1 Billion view counts on YouTube. BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa acquired this huge milestone with AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST, as the song surpassed over 1.3 Billion views on July 15 KST on YouTube.

BLACKPINK's AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST surpassed 1.3 Billion views on YouTube

AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST is the 4th music video released by the quartet to receive over 1.3 Billion views on YouTube. BLACKPINK dropped AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST in June 2017 and after 2,158 days the music video has finally crossed 1.3 Billion views. AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST is known for its crazy beats, surprising drop, powerful vocals, and rap lyrics which is enjoyed by the fans even after 6 years. The music video is amusingly beautiful where the members are seen playing around talking about loving like it's their last time. This video is the fifth one out of all the videos released by BLACKPINK on YouTube to surpass 1.3 Billion views. Apart from their music videos, in 2022, the performance video of How You Like That surpassed 1.3 Billion views.

Other Achievements by BLACKPINK on YouTube

DDU-DU DDU-DU, the song that made BLACKPINK famous worldwide, has over 2 billion views on YouTube. This milestone made BLACKPINK the first female K-pop artist to surpass 2 Billion views, the first K-pop group ever to achieve this feat, and the second K-pop act after PSY to achieve this feat. Music videos and performance videos are not the only ones that garner BLACKPINK fans' attention, Music show videos by the quartet are also very famous. Pretty Savage, a B-side track by BLACKPINK performance stage at Inkigayo has surpassed over 300 million and still counting making the video the most streamed music show stage video by a K-pop act.

