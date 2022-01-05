BLACKPINK's BLACKPINK's Lisa sets THIS new record on Spotify with her solo debut album 'LALISA'

On January 5, the Spotify streams for BLACKPINK's Lisa's first solo album 'LALISA' have been updated. With over 464 million streams, 'LALISA' has now become the most-streamed album by a K-Pop solo act ever on Spotify, breaking the record previously held by BTS' Suga's 'D-2'.

With only two tracks, Lisa's first single album becomes the fastest to break the record, doing so in just 116 days. Previously, On December 22, Lisa officially surpassed over 500 million streams on Spotify with her three recently released tracks since her solo debut in September, making her the fastest K-Pop soloist to hit the mark doing so in just 103 days.

BLACKPINK's diamond maknae officially made her highly-anticipated debut with the single album 'LALISA' on September 10 at 9:30 am IST (1 pm KST). The single album contains two songs: the title track 'LALISA' and the b-side track 'MONEY'. Lisa's b-side track 'MONEY' ranked on the 35th spot of the US Billboard's Pop Airplay Chart. She breaks through the tough US radio barriers for staying in the chart for three weeks. Moreover, she sets a new record for being the first K-pop female star to enter the chart with two singles.

