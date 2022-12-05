BLACKPINK's BOOMBAYAH crosses 400M streams on Spotify to become the most-streamed K-pop group debut song ever

BLACKPINK has been known to break records and is effortlessly dominating the world of pop music with its addictive numbers. This time the K-pop band set another milestone as "BOOMBAYAH" one of their viral hits, surpassed over 400 million streams on Spotify.

In fact, after having crossed 400 million streams BLACKPINK’S "BOOMBAYAH" is now the most streamed debut song ever by a K-pop group on the popular music streaming platform.

BLACKPINK’s “BOOMBAYAH” - 1.5 Billion views on YouTube

Not just that, the record-breaking hit BOOMBAYAH” was their 3rd music video to cross 400 million views on YouTube. Released on August 8, 2016, the video has crossed a whooping 1.5 Billion views.

About “BOOMBAYAH”

The beloved pop song "Boombayah" by a leading South Korean girl group called BLACKPINK was released with "Whistle" as the group’s digital debut single album called Square One, in August 2016. The song has been setting records ever since its release, it not only peaked at number 7 in South Korea but actually topped the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart in just the first week of sales. In October 2020, "Boombayah" surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube becoming the first ever K-pop debut music to cross a billion views.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat