BLACKPINK's Boombayah dance practice video crosses 300 million views after 7 years of release

BLACKPINK's Boombayah song's official practice video on YouTube has achieved a new milestone. One of BLACKPINK's most iconic songs, Boombayah was released in 2016. BLACKPINK is a four-member K-pop group under YG Entertainment. The K-pop group holds massive international recognition and debuted in the year 2016 with the single album Square One. Boombayah was one of the first songs released by the group alongside Whistle.

BLACKPINK's Boombayah dance practice video crossed 300 million views

When Boombayah was released in 2016 as one of BLACKPINK's debut songs, it garnered massive popularity among fans and gave the K-pop group their first number-one entry into South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and US Billboard World Digital Songs chart. Boombayah released an official music video and later on the group's dance practice video. Currently, the dance practice video of BLACKPINK's Boombayah has crossed the 300 million views milestone. The dance practice video was released in August 2016 and it achieved this new milestone after 7 years and 2 months of release. The official music video surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube setting a record for becoming the first K-pop debut music video to do so. Boombayah has been certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of Japan for its Korean and Japanese versions ever since. Watch the Boombayah dance practice video below:

BLACKPINK's recent activities

The K-pop group BLACKPINK has been going strong since then. They recently wrapped their Born Pink World Tour successfully spanning over a year of concert shows and appearances for the group. The world tour has racked massive millions in revenue. The world tour was organized to support their album Born Pink. Since then, there has been news about the group's possible contract renewal with YG Entertainment. All sorts of speculations run on the internet currently and YG Entertainment commented that they are still discussing everything closely with the members. Lisa recently finished her highly talked about Crazy Horse Paris performance drawing mixed reactions mostly positive. Jennie released her much-awaited single You & Me on October 6. The song has been released in the original version and the Coachella version. Jennie also performed the jazz rendition of You & Me.

