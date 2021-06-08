  1. Home
BLACKPINK's BOOMBAYAH records 1.2 billion views; First K Pop debut MV to achieve this feat

BLACKPINK has reached a new YouTube milestone! Read on to find out.
BLACKPINK members posing at a concert BLACKPINK members posing at a concert (Pic credit - News1)
"BOOMBAYAH Yah Yah Yah BOOMBAYAH", BLINKS it's time to put on your dancing shoes and twirl your heads to the beats of this tune because our favourite girls have clocked yet another incredible milestone! BLACKPINK made their debut in August 2016, with their single album Square One, which featured Whistle and BOOMBAYAH! BOOMBAYAH, the album's title track instantly caught fans' attention with its candy pop visuals, catchy beats and eye-catching choreography. 

Now, BLACKPINK has reached a new YouTube milestone! On June 8, 2021, The girl group’s BOOMBAYAH music video surpassed 1.2 billion views on YouTube. BOOMBAYAH took about four years and nine months to reach this milestone, since its initial release on August 8, 2016, at 8 p.m. KST. BOOMBAYAH is BLACKPINK’s third music video to hit 1.2 billion views following DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love. It is also the first K-pop debut music video to have achieved this feat.

DDU-DU DDU-DU and Kill This Love have continued to rise to 1.6 billion and 1.3 billion views, respectfully. Not only the music videos, but BLACKPINK's digital tracks are experiencing the same popularity. BOOMBAYAH has now reached over 300 million streams on Spotify! BLACKPINK's label YG Entertainment shared a tweet congratulating the girls on their incredible achievement and thanked BLINKS worldwide for showering love on the group. Congratulations BLACKPINK! 

Check out YG's tweet below:

Credits :YG Entertainment,News1

