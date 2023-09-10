BLACKPINK's BORN PINK and THE ALBUM becomes the fastest album to cross 2 billion streams on Spotify

In a historic feat, two of BLACKPINK's albums titled BORN PINK and THE ALBUM have surpassed over 2 billion streams on Spotify globally. This new achievement makes BLACKPINK the only girl group of all time to achieve this. Their albums BORN PINK and THE ALBUM became the fastest album of all times by a girl group to reach this milestone.

BLACKPINK, who continues to redefine the K-pop landscape as well as the South Korean music industry, have proved time and again why they are the greatest girl groups of all time. THE ALBUM by BLACKPINK makes history by becoming the first album by a Kpop girl group to gather over 2 billion streams on Spotify breaking the record set by Little Mix's Glory Days and Fifth Harmony's 7/27. This milestone was achieved in just 17 months. THE ALBUM was released in October 2020. It was a debut studio album by BLACKPINK. But THE ALBUM could not enjoy this feat for long because another record by BLACKPINK took its reigning spot. The group's own album BORN PINK set a new record and became the fastest album to reach 2 billion streams. This historic feat was achieved in only 11 months. BORN PINK was released in September 2022. It was the second studio album by BLACKPINK.

BLACKPINK's recent activities

BLACKPINK which is a four member girl group under YG Entertainment made its debut in the South Korean music industry in 2016. After releasing the BORN PINK album the group embarked on their Born Pink World Tour which began in Seoul in October 2022. This world has been a record breaking tour by the group having sold-out venues and becoming highest grossing concert of all time by a female group after Spice Girls. They will wrap up the tour with two final encore concerts in Seoul in September 2023. BLACKPINK also released a new single titled The Girls as part of the soundtrack for their mobile game, BLACKPINK: THE GAME.

