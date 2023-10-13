BLACKPINK's BORN PINK: Asia's top grossing female tour

BLACKPINK's BORN PINK world tour officially extends its record, cementing the K-pop group's status as a global superstar. On October 13, Touring Data revealed that the BORN PINK World Tour by the four-member girl group has now become the highest-grossing tour by a female act in the Asian region. The data reveals the net profit, seat occupancy, and ticket sales across various global venues, all indicating exceptionally impressive figures. Check out the details.

BORN PINK extends its record for being the highest-grossing tour by a female act in Asia

BLACKPINK has surpassed some of the legendary female groups of all time including Destiny’s Child, Spice Girl, and many more. The figures show that the Pink Venom artists achieved this feat while making a substantial net profit of $164.5 million (in Asia) from the sale of 1.026 million tickets over the course of 30 gigs with their BORN PINK World Tour, which sounds more than impressive.

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK tour revenue and success

The data further gives an insight into the group’s net revenue in various tour venues. The list includes the National Stadium, Kaohsiung with 100 percent ticket sales, generating a profit of around $14,182,363 with just 2 shows. The next one is National Stadium, Hanoi again, with full occupancy, and a net profit of around $13,660,064 with two shows. Galaxy Arena, Macau, and Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul subsequently generated profits of around $7,555,920 and $4,684,163 with 2 shows each. In total, out of the 56 reported shows from a pool of 66, the group managed to generate an impressive $260,597,475, with 1,485,245 tickets sold.

BLACKPINK’s members surpassed 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify

Recently, it was disclosed that BLACKPINK's Jennie, Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa had amassed a total of 10 million Spotify listeners per month. What makes this even more thrilling is that the feat was accomplished by the solo endeavors of each member. On the other hand, Jennie's You & Me has now made its Apple Music global chart debut at number 37 surpassing BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven (feat Latto) and 3D (Feat Jack Harlow) which debuted at number 43 and 56 respectively.

