BLACKPINK's BORN PINK concert in Seoul Day 1: Red Velvet's Seulgi, Taxi Driver's Lee Je Hoon and more attend

On September 16, the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK held their highly anticipated concert at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. With exemplary performances and mesmerizing vocals, the show was a hit. Many fans including celebrities enjoyed the concert. Many took to social media to share their time at the BLACKPINK's BORN PINK WORLD TOUR concert.

Seulgi of Red Velvet

Red Velvet member Seulgi attended the concert known for her friendship with the Pink Venom singers, supporting Jisoo. The singer shared a photo on her Instagram story and captioned it with compliments that said, "Pretty and Cool, you do everything. Good Job!". The singer tagged Jisoo along with the story.

Lee Je Hoon

Taxi Driver 2 star Lee Je Hoon was also seen at the BORN PINK concert. A few years back during a radio show Jisoo revealed his favorite actor was Lee Je Hoon. Seeing him attend the show, fans were happy to see how showed support to her. Mentioning her on Instagram stories the singer shared a photo with her and filmmaker Yoon Sung Hyun, captioned, "We enjoyed it. Thank you Ms. Jisoo".

Snowdrop cast reunion

Emerging actor Ahn Dong Goo who recently appeared in See You in My 19th Life starring Ahn Bo Hyun and Shin Hye Sun was also seen at the show. Actresses Jung Yi Seo and Jung Shin Hye were also seen at the show. All three stars from the K-drama Snowdrop posed with Jisoo and shared pictures through Instagram. Ahn Dong Goo captioned his post with, "So cool…!!! really the best!!".

Lee Dong Hwi

Reply 1988 fame Lee Dong Hwi who is widely known for his role as Ryu Dong Ryong was also at the BLACKPINK concert. According to his social media update, the actor posted pictures of the members and captioned it Forever Young which is one of the most popular songs by the quartet.

WJSN's Bona and Ex-IZ*ONE member Minju

K-pop idols Bona and Minju were also at the show together. They both posted photographs on social media and tagged Jisoo showing their support to the eldest member of BLACKPINK and also carrying the lightstick with them. Fans of WJSN and IZ*ONE were delighted to see them enjoy the concert together.

Shin Seul Ki

The Singles Inferno 2 participant Shin Seul Ki known for amazing visuals was also seen at backstage with Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

