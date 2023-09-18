BLACKPINK's BORN PINK in Seoul FINALE: aespa, Kim Go Eun, Gong Hyo Jin, Girl’s Day’s Hyeri and more attend

On September 17, the K-pop sensation BLACKPINK concluded their much-anticipated finale concert for the BORN PINK WORLD TOUR at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. The concert was a resounding success, featuring outstanding performances and captivating vocals that left the audience in awe. Not only did devoted fans attend the event, but celebrities were also among those who enjoyed the show. Many attendees took to social media to share their memorable experiences at BLACKPINK's BORN PINK WORLD TOUR concert and among them were many celebrities who came out to show their support to the group.

BLACKPINK’s finale concert in Seoul

aespa

In a noteworthy moment, netizens were taken by surprise to spot the members of aespa in the audience at the concert. All four members of aespa, including Karina, Winter, Giselle, and Ning Ning, were seen among the spectators, adding to the excitement and camaraderie among fellow K-pop artists and fans.

BABYMONSTER

BLACKPINK’s sister group BABYMONSTER was also spotted at the finale concert.

BIGBANG’s Taeyang

BIGBANG’s member Taeyang is known for his friendship with the BLACKPINK members, especially Lisa. He was spotted at the finale concert as well dancing along to the BLACKPINK’s tune.

CLC- Sorn and Pentagon Hongseok

Sorn from CLC, who shares a close friendship with BLACKPINK's Lisa due to their Thai heritage, was indeed present at the finale concert. Not only did she attend the concert, but she also had the opportunity to take pictures with both Lisa and Pentagon's Hongseok, known for his friendship with Lisa, who was also in attendance. Sorn's social media post featuring the caption, "I’m so happy to have watched the first and last show of your world tour 💖 Thank you for being you!" Hongseok also uploaded a post with the caption “Blackpink in my area”

Kim Go Eun

Actress Kim Go Eun, who appeared alongside Ahn Bo Hyun in Yumi's Cells, attended the finale concert and shared pictures from the event on her Instagram stories. Kim Go Eun is known to be close with BLACKPINK member Rosé. Their friendship has always been endearing, despite their differences, and their connection is truly heartwarming. Their supportive bond is always cherished by fans.

Girl’s Day Hyeri

Girl's Day's Hyeri, known for her enduring friendship with BLACKPINK's Rosé and Jisoo, has maintained a strong bond with both BLACKPINK members over the years. Given their close-knit friendship, it was expected that Hyeri would attend the concert to cheer for her dear friends.

Gong Hyo Jin

Actress Gong Hyo Jin was also seen at the BLACKPINK’s concert singing and dancing along to the tunes of their songs.

Snowdrop reunion part 2

Along with Snowdrop cast and crew members attending the concert on Day 1, a few of them attended the concert and clicked pictures on Day two as well. Actors Choi Hee Jin, Heo Nam Joon, Kim Hye Yoon, and Snowdrop’s PD Park Joon Suh were spotted on the finale

WINNER Jinwoo

Members of BLACKPINK and Winner share a well-documented history of close friendships. Recently, BLACKPINK's Jisoo appeared on a YouTube program hosted by WINNER's Kim Jin Woo, highlighting the strong camaraderie between the two groups. It comes as no surprise that Kim Jin Woo was also spotted at the finale concert, reaffirming the mutual support and friendship that exists between these talented artists.

