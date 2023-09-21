BLACKPINK's BORN PINK World Tour shatters records with 2.11 million global fans; Agency reports

YG Entertainment's representatives shared that a staggering amount of fans and people turned up to witness the BLACKPINK revolution at their almost-a-year-long Born Pink World Tour. BLACKPINK kicked off the tour in October 2022 in Seoul, South Korea. The tour was organized to support their second studio album Born Pink. BLACKPINK was successfully able to wrap up its world tour on September 16-17, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.

The Born Pink world tour saw an attendance of 2.11 million people across the globe

According to the South Korean media outlet, it was reported that BLACKPINK's Born Pink tour which spanned 34 cities worldwide and completed a total of 66 shows drew a massive crowd of 1.8 million people in audience. With this BLACKPINK solidified their position as the longest-standing K-pop girl group to draw the largest ever audience. Along with the Born Pink tour, the K-pop group also performed at various music festivals while on tour. Like the Coachella Festival in the USA, where the group performed for an audience of 250,000 for two days along with the Hyde Park festival in the UK where there were 65,000 attendees. Totaling this with their Born Pink tour attendance, the group had a staggering 2.115 million audience in attendance approximately.

More on the Born Pink tour attendees

When the tour was kicked off in Seoul in October 2022, it saw 55,000 fans in attendance. Across continents, in North America, BLACKPINK saw 540,000 attendees whereas Europe saw 215,000 people and Australia witnessed 55,000 fans in attendance. The Asian continent leg of the Born Pink tour itself saw around 900,000 attendees. While the Middle East leg registered 40,000 fans in person along with 55,000 fans in the Philippines. All this contributed to strengthening the group's global appeal. Currently, the members are taking time off to rest and plan out their future paths. They have been in the news about their contract renewal rumors.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: aespa at BLACIPINK’s BORN PINK tour: Giselle reveals reason behind attending concert in Seoul